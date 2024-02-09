The head of United States diplomacy, Antony Blinken, made his fifth trip to the Middle East since the war began due to the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. Although the objective of the tour was to pressure for a truce between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the possibility of an agreement opting for a military solution toward what he called “total victory.” Is the US losing interference in the Middle East? We discussed it in The Debate.

Israel rejected the truce proposal sent by the jihadist group Hamas, and did so while the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, was touring the Middle East precisely to pressure for an agreement.

The initial text of the proposal emerged in Paris at the end of January of this year. The idea was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States. As far as is known, it had three phases ranging from the release of hostages and imprisoned Palestinians to the exchange of bodies. To the document, Hamas added that the Israeli Army should completely withdraw from the Gaza Strip and that the truce would lead to the end of the war. Netanyahu called the proposal “delusional” and insisted on the military route.

For his part, the head of US diplomacy qualified his position by highlighting that Hamas raises absolutely impossible points, but that they will work tirelessly for an agreement. Despite this US stance, the war continues in Gaza. Is it a sign that the United States is losing its influence in the Middle East? How far can you really pressure Israel? We discuss it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Pedro García Bilbao, sociologist, professor of Contemporary Social Structure at the Rey Juan Carlos University and analyst of European society.

– Mariano Bartolomé, professor at the University of Belgrano and specialist in international security.