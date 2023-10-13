Benjamin Netanyahu, who embodies the most far-right government in the history of Israel, declared war against Hamas. After achieving a coalition with Zionist and ultra-Orthodox parties to be elected prime minister, he now faces the biggest challenge of his political career. And although several of the leaders of these groups remain in the cabinet, now the Israeli leader has added one of his main rivals to form what he called an “emergency government.” What will happen now with the Israeli Administration? We analyze it in this debate.

One of the big questions in the midst of the war between Israel and Hamas is what will happen to the far-right coalition that governs with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The first of the changes is that Netanyahu created an emergency government and stated that his cabinet will be for war. In addition, his political rival Benny Gantz joins, despite the fact that he had refused to form a government with Netanyahu on other occasions.

What can happen to the Netanyahu Government in the middle of the war? Will it lean even more to the far right as it had already done since the coalition at the beginning of the year or will it turn more to the center? And in the midst of all this, what role does the Palestinian National Authority, which governs the West Bank but not the Gaza Strip, really play? Is the idea of ​​a two-state solution fading? We analyze it with our guests:

– Margarita Cadavid, professor of the Middle East at the Nueva Granada Military University, in Colombia, internationalist at the Universidad del Rosario and expert in human rights and conflict resolution.

– Imam Yousaf Khan, Islamic theologian and president of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Uruguay.

– Janiel Melamed Visbal, academic and doctor in international security.