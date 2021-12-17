In the 1980s, a highly industrialized and modern Japan was the threat; in the nineties they were the strong democratic values ​​and the cultural and economic power of the European Union and in the second decade of the 21st century the Asian giant. China is seen by analysts as a possible threat to the US power. Will the United States continue to be the military and economic power of the next decades? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

To address this issue we spoke with our guests:

– Heidi Jane Smith, professor and researcher at the Department of Economics at the Ibero-American University in Mexico City, PhD from Florida International University and Master’s Degree in Public Policy from the American University.

– Caleb McCarry, a former US diplomat, was responsible for Western politics, Europe and Human Rights, as well as democracy promotion and former Counsel to the Executive Director of the United States International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) ).

– And in the France 24 study we are joined by Lawrence Gumbiner, a former US diplomat, adjunct professor at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá and an international consultant.