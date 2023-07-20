Until 1970 women were banned from official soccer leagues in England, the birthplace of the sport, and female players faced similar discrimination in many other countries. Decades later, Australia and New Zealand kick off the ninth Women’s World Cup co-hosted by the two nations. A sporting event that already promises to break records.

It was only in 1991 that the first Women’s Soccer World Cup was held in China. Now, it starts in Australia and New Zealand, which is probably the most popular in history.

But in a sport that has been banned for women in certain countries, how long is the road to equality?

Equity in terms of salary, awards, investment. In this context, which are the favorite teams to lift the World Cup on August 20?

In today’s debate we try to answer these questions with our guests.

– Stephania Montero, special envoy of France 24 to Sydney.

– Natalia Gaitán Laguado, professional soccer player.

– Mónica Santino, former professional player and technical director of La Nuestro feminist football Villa 31.