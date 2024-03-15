The maritime route to bring humanitarian aid to Gaza is preparing to receive a second ship, while the Open Arms ship is already near the coast of the Palestinian enclave. Despite having a total of 500 tons of food between both ships, humanitarian organizations warn of the insufficiency of this food. The crisis also requires medical supplies and health personnel. We analyze the humanitarian situation in Gaza in this edition of El Debate.

One in four inhabitants of the Gaza Strip is one step away from famine, according to the UN. That has been one of the consequences since Israel blocked all land and sea entrances to the Palestinian enclave, in retaliation for the Hamas attack on Israeli soil on October 7.

In these five months of war, the entry of food and drinking water has been minimal and almost all Gazan crops have been bombed.

In response, different organizations along with UN offices are trying to deliver humanitarian aid. This week a new sea route was opened between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip, with the NGO ship Open Arms. But the United Nations insists that it is a priority to restore land entrances to carry at least 300 trucks needed each day, a call supported by the European Union.

Added to the urgency of food is the difficulty that humanitarian convoys have faced: they have been shot at, looted on the way to their final destination, and detained longer than they should have been. With all this,How effective will aid arriving by sea be if it is difficult to distribute it on land? What can be the way out of an imminent famine in Gaza? We discussed it with our guests:

– Cristina Muñoz, director of Alianza por la Solidaridad, a Spanish NGO working in Gaza.

– Raquel González, Coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) Spain.