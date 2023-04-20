Violence flares up in Sudan. Despite international diplomatic pressure and calls from citizens to end the transitional military government and expedite the transition to a democratic regime, the Sudanese army is now facing a powerful paramilitary group for control of the country. Both sides are openly fighting in the Sudanese streets, leaving civilians in the crossfire. Is Sudan further and further away from achieving civilian rule? We discuss it in this discussion.

In the streets of Khartoum, the capital, you can see armored vehicles, machine gunners, war planes flying over and attacks on key points such as the international airport. Scenes of violence that already leave several civilians and combatants dead.

This internal dispute stems from a power struggle between General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, commander of the armed forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, leader of the Rapid Support Forces (FAR), who in the past were allies: together they collaborated in the military coup of October 2021, which frustrated the democratic transition in Sudan.

Is Sudan on the verge of a civil war? Was it foreseeable that this dispute for power would break out at any moment? Why is the military sabotaging the country’s democratic transition? What response can the international community give to the situation? How are these forces organized in military terms? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Jesús Romero Cote, international analyst and collaborator in ‘Puerta de África’.

– Rubén Peña, PhD in political and social sciences and researcher at the Center for African and Oriental Studies of the University of Addis Ababa in Ethiopia and at the Documentation Center for African Studies (CDEA).