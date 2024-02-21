The political situation in Venezuela is going through turbulent days. In the last month, the disqualification of the opposition candidate María Corina Machado was confirmed; They arrested the activist Rocío San Miguel and the Government of Nicolás Maduro expelled the UN Human Rights Office. All in the middle of an election year and without a defined date for the presidential elections. Is Chavismo hardening ahead of the elections or is it a response to the coup attempts denounced by the Government? We discussed it in The Debate.

At the end of January, the Supreme Court confirmed that the opponent María Corina Machado is disqualified from being a presidential candidate. Then, on February 9, authorities detained activist Rocío San Miguel, accusing her of conspiring to kill President Nicolás Maduro. And a few days later, the Government expelled the United Nations Human Rights Office. This occurs within the framework of an electoral year, while the opposition negotiates with the authorities the rules for these elections and demands that the Barbados Agreement be fulfilled.

Is Chavismo hardening in an election year? Or is the opposition playing dirty tricks like those denounced by the Government of Nicolás Maduro? We talked about it with our guests:

– Indira Urbaneja, political analyst and strategist.

– David Smolansky, member of the international team of the opposition María Corina Machado, former mayor of El Hatillo in exile and former commissioner of the OAS between 2018 and 2023.