Pedro Sánchez will begin his third term as President of the Government of Spain, after achieving a majority in the Congress of Deputies and the failed attempt to investiture the right-wing Alberto Núñez Feijóo. To achieve this, Sánchez closed a pact with the Catalan independentists in which he promised amnesty for those accused of the Catalan sovereignty process. How much did Sánchez give up to remain in power? How much governability will there be with a divided Parliament? We analyze it in this debate.

After almost four months without knowing who would be the next head of the Spanish Government, the Congress of Deputies finally gave the investiture to the socialist Pedro Sánchez, thus giving way to his third term.

The leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) obtained the support of eight parties, including his own, but in exchange, since November 9, he agreed with Junts per Catalonia an agreement to grant amnesty to all people directly or indirectly related with the ‘procés’ between 2012 and 2023, that is, those who were accused of the sovereignty process with which Catalonia wanted to become independent from Spain.

The right-wing Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox opposed the pact and consider it a coup d’état. But between alliances and oppositions, Pedro Sánchez remains in Spanish power. How much did Sánchez give up to achieve it? Is it a risk for democracy or, on the contrary, does it strengthen it? We analyze it together with our guests in this edition of El Debate:

– Julián Salcedo Gómez, political and economic analyst, professor at the Complutense University of Madrid and president of the Steering Council of Urban Planning, Housing and the Environment of the General Council of Economists of Spain.

– Luis Arroyo, political analyst and communication consultant.