China limited Internet access for those under 18 years of age. Since September 2, the new cyberspace law came into force that prohibits minors from using technological devices after 10:00 p.m. and limits children and adolescents to spend more than two hours with these objects during the day, to except that the use is for educational purposes. According to the Government, the regulation is intended to protect young people from misinformation and addiction to the Internet, but critics point out that it is a measure that threatens the freedom of the population. Beware or censorship?

The Cyberspace Administration of China maintains that it pursues all mobile devices to reduce “unwanted information” and protect the integrity of children. Likewise, the regulation seeks to expand the protection of minors, prevent addiction to technology and have control over what content they can read or watch.

The new law of the Chinese Government intends that smartphones, applications and virtual stores integrate a “mode for minors” in their products, in order to protect the activity of children and adolescents.

For example, to those between the ages of 8 and 12, the devices must offer videos on life skills and entertainment content with a positive orientation, taking into account that the use of the Internet can only be 40 minutes and if it exceeds this time It must be for educational purposes.

This new measure, despite the fact that it seeks to protect minors from harmful information and prevent computer crimes, could also be a limitation for those who are unaware of the country’s technology. Various tech sectors in China have come out against it because it poses a challenge to those responsible for enforcing these regulations, considering that this proposal comes after years of severe regulatory crackdown on tech giants in China.

Although since 2020 Chinese regulators have prohibited those under 18 years of age from playing during the week and limited their game to only three hours on weekends, now it is intended to reduce the times by age and instill “good socialist values”, says the section.

How much are Chinese youth protected by this regulation? Does government intervention in technological issues have limits? Could this proposal be expanded to other countries? We open the debate with our guests of the day:

– Simona Levi, specialist in digital rights and founder of the platform for democratic innovation Xnet.

– Carlos Verissimo Storace, foreign policy analyst and expert on China issues.