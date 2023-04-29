India is about to become the most populous country in the world and narrowly exceed China’s 1.425 million inhabitants. According to estimates by the United Nations Population Fund, while in China the number of people is decreasing, in India the number is on the rise. It is the first time in decades that China will not be the most populous country, and as India’s population grows, the question arises as to whether India can become a great global power.

To address the issue in this edition of El Debate, we are joined by:

– Lía Rodríguez de la Vega, graduate in oriental studies and doctor in international relations (USAL).

– José Ignacio Martínez Cortés, coordinator of the Laboratory for Analysis of Commerce, Economy and Business (LACEN) and professor at the UNAM Center for International Relations.