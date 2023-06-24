The tragedy of the Titan submersible, which sought to explore the remains of the Titanic, leaves one big question: how much money are billionaires willing to pay who want to venture into extreme tourism? Just as it happened with aviation, this type of travel, which starts out for the elite, then tends to become popular. But what are the difficulties of traveling to the bottom of the ocean or to space? How much do they help change the future landscape? We discussed it in this debate.

After four days of searching, the United States Coast Guard estimated that the Titan submarine, which intended to explore the wreckage of the Titanic, would have imploded. While the company that scheduled the trip, OceanGate Expeditions, points out that the five travelers would be dead, including Stockton Rush, the company’s founder and CEO.

Authorities found debris in the search area at the bottom of the North Atlantic Ocean and believe it to be the remains of the submersible. Similarly, the oxygen supplies inside the ship were calculated for 96 hours, time that ran out on Thursday morning, just before the findings. For this reason, the guard is skeptical, even that they can find the corpses.

Thus, the five crew members who paid $250,000 for the trip ended up in the worst case scenario, raising the question of how much billionaires are willing to pay for extreme tourism.

Also striking is the media deployment and search resources that this operation has had in contrast to the tragedy of migrants on the coast of Greece, who were trying to get from Libya to Italy, and where 500 people are still missing after the shipwreck of your boat. Why does one tragedy attract more attention than another? To discuss the risks of this type of tourism and its scope, we talked with our guests:

– Óscar Iván Ojeda, master’s degree in aerospace engineering, and director of Fundación Cydonia.

– Ian Poot Franco, president of ‘Experts in Tourism’.

– Rubén Escribano, director of the Millennium Institute of Oceanography.