The announcement about the lifting of Title 42 made by the president of the United States, Joe Biden, does not finish convincing many sectors of the Government, even from his own party. Lifting this article would allow the resumption of migratory processes, including the request for political asylum at the country’s borders. Processes that were suspended as a measure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic. In this program we analyze the implications that the end of this measure would have.

“Title 42 is not an immigration measure, but rather a public health measure used by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to protect us from the spread of communicable diseases. Title 42 remains in effect until May 23 , and until then DHS will continue to expel adult individuals and families that we find with irregular status at our southwest border,” reads the press release issued by Homeland Security, signed by Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas.

So, until May 23, Article 42 can remain in force, however, within the Democratic Party there are several sectors that ask President Biden to maintain the norm, even among Republicans some raise the possibility of proposing amendments to that the Title becomes a bill.

Until now, 21 states of the American Union have rejected the efforts of the Federal Government in Washington to repeal the Title, which they consider to be a matter of national security.

Once it is repealed, as of May 23, Title 8 will come into force, which is the standard procedure at the borders to expel an individual from the country according to their case. Under this legal parameter, fears are growing that human traffickers will take advantage of the situation and that caravans from Central America will start again.

There is great pressure on the Biden Administration due to the lack of a reliable plan to manage the immigration situation at the border and, above all, due to the discrepancies that it has generated in the Government. What does it mean to end Title 42? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Maria Herrera, vice president of the Republican Hispanic Assembly in Florida.

– Maureen Meyer, Vice President for Programs at WOLA, a leading research and advocacy organization promoting Human Rights in the Americas.