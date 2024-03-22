Migration is once again the center of attention in the United States, generating an intense debate that reflects the political divisions and complexities of bilateral relations with Mexico. In the midst of a presidential campaign in full swing, this week a fight broke out between parties over the controversial law in the state of Texas that allows migrants who cross at illegal points to be detained and deported without the need for federal authorization. We analyze it in this debate.

Polarization between Republicans and Democrats intensifies as both sides blame each other for not taking effective measures to stem the growing flow of migration. With the presidential elections scheduled for November 2024, the question that resonates is whether migration has become an electoral weapon.

The recent suspension of the controversial immigration law in Texas has left a scene of chaos and uncertainty on the border between the United States and Mexico.

The US Supreme Court temporarily allowed the application of the so-called 'SB4' law, passed by Texas in 2023, which makes border crossing a state crime. However, the dispute over the legality of this measure continues, with the White House demanding its repeal and arguing that immigration policy is the exclusive responsibility of the federal government.

This judicial fight reflects a long history of political tensions between Democrats and Republicans, and underlines the crucial importance that the immigration issue is acquiring in the American political landscape.

Furthermore, this controversy is not limited to the internal sphere of the United States. Mexico has rejected the Texas law and has declared that it would not receive any deportees. This position highlights the diplomatic tensions and the impact that political decisions on migration matters can have on bilateral relations between both countries.

To what extent is migration becoming a determining factor in US elections? And what will be the extent of its influence on relations with Mexico? We discuss it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– María Herrera, doctor in Legal Sciences and president of the Hispanic Assembly of the Republican Party in Miami.

– Thomas Kennedy, spokesperson for the Florida Immigrant Coalition.