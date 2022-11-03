According to exit polls in Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, a former prime minister and opposition leader, could return to power if his party wins parliamentary elections. This is thanks in part to the fact that Netanyahu and his party, Likud, entered the elections with some religious and far-right parties as allies. But if Benjamin Netanyahu is elected, will he be able to form a government? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Benjamin Netanyahu is the leader of the opposition and the Likud party, he has been prime minister on several occasions, the first between 1996 and 1999, then from 2009 to 2021, which makes him the longest-serving person in office: 12 years of consecutive governments and 15 years in total.

He is a defender of the free market, he has reduced income taxes and during his government Israel experienced an economic “miracle” thanks to his measures considered to be cutting off “popular capitalism”, as some analysts call it.

The former prime minister also supports the freedom and rights of the LGBTIQ+ community, which is why Israel is one of the most open states on the issue worldwide. He also opposed the Oslo Accords, signed between the then Government of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which sought to provide a definitive solution to the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis.

Netanyahu is the only prime minister of Israel who has been impeached during a term. He was charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, crimes that relate to the cases known as 1000, 2000 and 4000, and which concern receiving gifts in exchange for political favors to benefit his prime ministerial image. .

What would Netanyahu’s return to the Israeli political scene mean? What scenario opens up for a possible peace with the Palestinians? What characteristics would the nationalist government proposed by Netanyahu have? Will he be able to form a government? Will Israel get out of the political crisis? We try to answer all these questions in this edition of El Debate with the help of our guests:

– Eduardo Kohn, director of B’nai B’rith for Latin America and an expert in Israeli diplomacy and international relations.

– Gabriel Ben-Tasgal, political analyst specializing in the Middle East.