Israel is the country that receives the most money from the US in security assistance: each year, Washington sends $3.8 billion in foreign military financing. Why is Israel such an important ally for the United States? In this edition of El Debate we analyze the support that the US has given to Israel throughout its history.

The United States has reiterated on more than one occasion its unwavering support for Israel. President Joe Biden asked his country’s Congress to approve $100 billion for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the border with Mexico; And since the Hamas attack on October 7, Washington has stepped up its military aid to the Israelis by sending two of its most advanced aircraft carriers to the Mediterranean and deploying more than 2,000 additional troops and more fighter jets.

Additionally, Biden traveled to Tel Aviv this Wednesday, October 18, to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and reiterate his support.

In the midst of this war, how unconditional is the United States’ support for Israel? What pressures does Biden face to demand that Israelis respect International Humanitarian Law in Gaza? We talked about it with our guests:

– Jaime Abedrapo, professor of public international law and international relations and former director of the Palestinian Community of Chile for three terms.

– Jesús Aguirre Gorgona, professor of Hebrew history and global politics, master in human rights and specialist in the Middle East and the history of the Jewish people.