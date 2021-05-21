In this edition of El Debate we talk about the new escalation of tension and attacks between Israel and the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip. The parties have agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of confrontations. The decision was made by Israel’s security cabinet, but Hamas officials confirmed that the truce will be simultaneous and mutual. The international community had called for a ceasefire and now hopes that this wave of violent attacks will not be repeated. Will this truce last?

This week, the Secretary General of the UN, António Guterres, expressed his concern about the situation and made a recount of recent events, with emphasis on the more than 200 Palestinian victims and the dozen deaths on the Israeli side.

According to the United Nations, some 75,700 Palestinians have been displaced by the attacks and 47,000 of them had to take refuge in 58 schools of the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East in Gaza and another 28,700 were placed with host families. . Now only the consequences of the attacks, aggressions, displaced persons and victims remain, all this in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

We analyze this issue from the hand of Marcos Peckel, director of the Jewish community in Colombia, and Imam Marwan Gill, president of the Muslim community ‘Ahmadía’ in Argentina and coordinator of the magazine ‘Review of Religions’ for the South American region.