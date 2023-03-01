On February 24, the first anniversary of the war in Ukraine was commemorated and much is said about what it has represented for that country: destruction, refugees, international support and its measures, among others. However, the other side of the coin is rarely mentioned, for this reason, in this broadcast of El Debate we analyze the Russian situation, from the sanctions packages imposed by the Western allies, to the apparent situation of calm for its inhabitants.

Chronology | Ukraine: a year of war © France 24

Russia has received several packages of sanctions from the European Union and the United States, many of its citizens have left the country because they do not feel safe or because they want to flee the compulsory recruitment of the Armed Forces.

As for the advance of the troops on the ground, it has been slow and until now the Russian strategy has been difficult to understand, between advances and resounding setbacks.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin troops keep the nuclear threat active and the possibility of an unprecedented escalation of the war at any moment.

This was implied by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who warned that continuing to deliver weapons to Ukraine could lead to an “apocalypse” and that “we will have to forget about our former life for centuries.”

That is why we ask ourselves: what is Russia looking for? At this point, do you understand what President Vladimir Putin wants? How is the situation inside the country? What do the citizens, the political and business sectors think? How long can Russia sustain this war? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Anastasia Belousova, researcher, teacher and researcher at the Institute of World Culture at Moscow University.

– María Alejandra Santos, political scientist and professor at the Faculty of Political Science and Government of the Pontifical Bolivarian University of Colombia.

– Iván Klyszcz, researcher at the International Defense and Security Center in Estonia.