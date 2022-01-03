2021 marked yet another year in which terrorism made the main headlines of the international press: car bombs in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia; suicide attacks in Baghdad and Kabul; Massive stabbings in Auckland, Tokyo and Würzburg and shootings in different parts of the world. The ways in which terrorism presents itself have changed, they have been modernized and technified. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the fight against terrorism and how it has changed in the last 20 years.

2021 coincided with the commemoration of the 20 years of the terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York, an event that provoked a solidarity response from several countries towards the United States in its fight against terrorism.

This response led to the invasion of Afghanistan to capture the leader of Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, who died precisely in an anti-terrorist operation in Pakistan, after nine years of searching.

20 years after 9/11, US troops left Afghanistan, which was once again in the hands of the Taliban, a group allegedly linked to international terrorist networks.

How was the fight against terrorism fought in 2021? What role does the United States play as a standard-bearer in this fight? How has Europe dealt with terrorism? What about terrorist groups today? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Kristian Herbolzheimer, director of the International Catalan Institute for Peace.

– Fernando Cocho, intelligence analyst and national security risks, expert on terrorism and hate crimes.

– And in the France 24 study we are accompanied by Óscar Palma, professor at the Faculty of International, Political and Urban Studies at the Universidad del Rosario in Bogotá, Colombia.