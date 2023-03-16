It has been 10 years since Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, an Argentine national, was elected as Supreme Pontiff of the Catholic Church, adopting the name “Francisco” and being in charge of replacing Pope Benedict XVI, who unexpectedly resigned due to to your physical condition. Francis’ pontificate has been characterized by changes within the Vatican, generating divisions within the church due to his view with more modern and open overtones.

Jorge Mario Bergoglio became the first Latin American pope and the first Jesuit in history to take office. He has visited 60 countries in 40 trips over the past decade, as well as witnessing the war in Ukraine and a devastating pandemic.

He has faced several crises, such as the multiple reports of sexual abuse by members of the Church, reports of deaths of minors in ecclesiastical residences, and has debated controversial issues such as abortion and homosexuality, in addition to taking positions. policies.

During these 10 years, Pope Francis has been controversial, loved, criticized and admired; while he continues to be a relevant figure on the international scene despite the diversity of opinions he generates.

In this edition of El Debate we analyze the first decade of Pope Francis, his struggles, his achievements and his mistakes together with our guests:

-Álvaro Ramis, theologian and rector of the University Academy of Christian Humanism.

-Pedro Pablo Achondo Moya, theologian, community advisor, specialist in integral ecology and Latin American theology.