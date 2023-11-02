In the UN Security Council, the four resolutions proposed for humanitarian relief in the Gaza Strip have collapsed. The only text that was approved was in the United Nations General Assembly, but said resolution is not binding, that is, no country is obliged to comply with it, unlike the decisions made by the Security Council. Meanwhile, the conflict continues and worsens. How useful is the UN to contain this war? We discussed it in The Debate.

In less than a month of war between Israel and Hamas, more than 10,000 people have died, the majority of victims in the Gaza Strip.

To understand the intensity of this conflict, the UN speaks of nearly 9,900 civilian deaths in Ukraine in almost two years since the Russian invasion, that is, a number similar to that of the Middle East territories, but in much longer time. In the midst of this, world leaders have discussed at the United Nations what to do to stop the war.

The UN works in five areas: the first is to maintain peace and security in the world after the devastation of World War II. The others are to protect human rights; distribute humanitarian aid; support sustainable development and climate action and defend international law.

Although the primary task of maintaining peace falls primarily to the UN Security Council, since 1950 the General Assembly has voted on a resolution granting the power to hold special emergency sessions for issues that the Security Council cannot address. .

A man reacts as Palestinians search for victims a day after Israeli attacks on houses in the Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, November 1, 2023. © Mohammed Al-Masri, Reuters

In the entire history of the UN, the General Assembly has held only 11 emergency sessions due to the inaction of the Security Council: the tenth of them is due to what the United Nations classifies as illegal actions by Israel in the occupied Palestinian territories. The session was first opened in 1997 and revived on October 26, 2023, due to the war between Israel and Hamas. It was in that context that the General Assembly approved the only UN resolution that calls for “an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce.” But on the ground, the war has only intensified.

How useful is the UN in this conflict? What happens to the Security Council in wars like these? We analyze it with our guests:

– Ricardo Abello Galvis, professor of International Law at the Universidad del Rosario.

– Ezequiel Luis Bistoletti, professor of international relations in Germany and host of the YouTube channel ‘Demolishing myths of politics’.

– Joel Peña, expert in international affairs, doctor of law with a focus on public international law and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.