Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- “THE DEBATE changed the history of journalism in the region“were the words that Francisco Rene Bojorquez, chronicler Angostura officerdedicated to the Guamúchil newspaper EL DEBATE on its 42nd anniversary, to be held this Tuesday, April 12.

Although it was not the first newspaper in the Évora region, EL DEBATE de Guamúchil is one of the pillars of journalism with greater solidity and stability, and has also been the forger of a large number of local journalists who to date continue to venture in the journalistic field.

“It was really necessary that in this area there was a medium that would account for the most relevant events in the municipality, such as agriculture, livestock and fishing,” said the chronicler.

Being one of the first means of communication, EL DEBATE de Guamúchil was a precursor to the cultural dissemination of the Évora region.

“Although it has many sections, it opened up literary narratives,” said the historian. With the supplement “Ancla y Estrella”, this newspaper highlighted the wide range of writers from Evorenses, including the short story writer, writer and author of various books, Francisco René Bojórquez Camacho.

“This supplement came to fill that cultural gap that existed in the region,” said the chronicler. He commented that there was a wide variety of literary authors who, due to lack of openness, could not publish their works.

However, in EL DEBATE they found an open door for the dissemination of literary pieces that enhanced the cultural richness of the region.

“In fact, that’s where the idea of ​​writing a book with my EL DEBATE stories was born, from then until now I have written about twenty books,” he said.

With memories wandering through his memory, the official chronicler of Angostura highlighted the importance of EL DEBATE as a driver for his literary career.

“THE DEBATE opened the doors and the panorama for me, perhaps I would not have written any book if I had not ventured into its history,” he commented.

Due to its distinguished category, EL DEBATE is a means of communication, whose scope transcends regions and borders, so that the literary contributions were known by readers from other places, states and even nations.

“In EL DEBATE I found that my stories were read by people from other places and that was like a pleasant incentive for me,” said Bojórquez Camacho.

He also added that this newspaper was a turning point for many, since it was and has been one of the most outstanding media in the region and its reports and articles made known to the world the literary, cultural, tourist and other beauties that are located in this area, cradle of the municipalities of the magical town of Mocorito, the coastal town of Angostura and the land of Pedro Infante, Salvador Alvarado.

With the advancement of technology and digital media, the printed newspaper is disappearing more and more, since the younger generation maintains its preference for digital information, an affinity that is also reaching the adult population due to the immediacy and ease of publication. In this regard, the chronicler pointed out that the conservation of printed newspapers is important, since it allows the promotion of reading to be maintained.

“Reading EL DEBATE influenced people to be informed and generate their own opinion,” he said.

Undoubtedly, EL DEBATE has been the means for countless stories to be known around the country, revealing the lifestyle of the inhabitants of Evorenses.