





35:41 UN Secretary-General António Guterres speaks at the opening ceremony of the G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba, on September 15, 2023. © Reuters

The G77+China summit in Havana, Cuba, denounced the world economic order for generating multiple crises, such as inflation and inequality aggravated by the pandemic. The group called for reforming the international financial architecture, including the World Bank and the IMF, and strengthening cooperation in science, technology and innovation in southern countries. What is behind the group’s request to change the world economic order? In the Debate, Dr. Grace Jaramillo, professor at the University of British Columbia, and Sergio Cesarin, researcher at Conicet, analyze the situation.