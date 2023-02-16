Syria lives a double tragedy. While at war for more than a decade, the country experienced a series of destructive earthquakes that reminded the international community of the difficulties it is facing. The entire world responded to the crisis caused by the earthquakes, but much of the aid went to Turkey, which suffered the worst of the devastation. Syria already had poor infrastructure, dilapidated hospitals and rebel-held areas where access is almost impossible.

Much criticism rained down on the international community and large organizations such as the UN, which has made a ‘mea culpa’ for its slow response to the crisis in Syria.

The Syrian government, headed by Bashar al-Assad, recently allowed the UN to open two border crossings with Turkey, after the Security Council denounced the delay in access to areas controlled by rebel groups.

Why did the world forget about Syria? Will this series of earthquakes serve to put it back on the international stage? How can the parties involved in the conflict take advantage of this situation? Will it serve as image laundering for President Al-Assad? Will it fuel the conflict again or help mitigate it and end it? In this edition of El Debate we address these events together with our guests:

– Lourdes Baeza, international analyst, was a correspondent for several years in the Middle East area.

– Karen Marón, Middle East and North Africa correspondent, geopolitical analyst and member of the Dart Center for Journalism and Trauma.