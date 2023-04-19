French President Emmanuel Macron defended the controversial pension reform and made a new call for dialogue on April 17 in his first speech since promulgating the law that, among other measures, will raise the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. . The country remains divided and new mobilizations are expected. The French president affirmed that he has listened to the protesters, but tries to turn the page by drawing a new road map and promising 100 days of action “at the service of France.”

In this edition of El Debate we address the situation in France with our guests: – Pascal Drouhaud, political analyst and specialist in international relations. – Florian Lafarge, political analyst and former adviser to the French Government.

