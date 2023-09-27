After almost two months of the coup d’état and anti-colonial protests, France ordered the departure of its ambassador and its troops from Niger. Although the military withdrawal will take place in the coming months, when it ends it will mark the departure of the French military from three of the five Sahel countries, with which it had close relations a decade ago. Will Niger gain sovereignty with the decision or will it face an uptick in jihadist violence? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

It is a new defeat for the French, who have lost more and more ground in the Sahel: first was the departure of Mali, after the coup d’état in 2022; the same thing happened in Burkina Faso in February of the following year; Now follows Niger, where anti-colonial sentiment is growing and thousands of people celebrated the retreat.

Is the West leaving the Sahel? Does the decision help the sovereignty of African countries? What will happen to the jihadist groups that the French were fighting? We analyze it with the help of our guests:

– Antumi Toasijé, historian, writer, professor of global history at the University of New York in Madrid, expert in the history and politics of Africa and its diasporas and president of the Council for the Elimination of Racial and Ethnic Discrimination (CEDRE), a related entity to the Ministry of Equality of Spain.

– Aymeric Durez, international analyst, professor of International Relations at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana in Bogotá and analyst of security and military affairs of France in Africa.