The Franco-German axis seems to distance itself. The years in which Paris and Berlin led European integration, economic development and the leadership of the European Union in the world seem to be behind us. The crisis after the Covid-19 pandemic, the influence of Donald Trump as president of the United States, Brexit, the end of Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine seem to have marked the closing of a chapter in the relations between France and Germany.

Are France and Germany at odds? What repercussion would this distance have in the context of the war in Europe and the current energy crisis? How would this disagreement affect decision-making within the EU? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Luis Carlos Olivares, economist, lawyer and specialist in analysis of public policies for development.

– Jochen Kleinschmidt, political scientist and researcher at the Eichstätt-Ingolstadt Catholic University.