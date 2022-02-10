A former president and a former finance minister will dispute the second presidential round in Costa Rica: José María Figueres of the National Liberation party, who already governed the country between 1994 and 1998, obtained 27.2% of the votes, while former minister Rodrigo Chaves, in charge of the Treasury portfolio in 2020, obtained 16.6% of the vote. Who are the two chosen for this second round and how is the political landscape shaped in Costa Rica? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

On April 3 will be the second round that will define who will take the reins of Costa Rica with important challenges ahead. But how will the pieces of the Costa Rican political scene be rearranged in the face of that second round? What balance can be made of the performance of the new parties in this first round? Who were a surprise factor for their good performance or for their poor performance at the polls? What can be said about the high abstention and how was the Legislative Assembly composed? The balance of the first round of the presidential and parliamentary elections in Costa Rica is the topic that we analyze together with our guests: – Paola Nájera Abarca, deputy elected by the Social Democratic Progress (PSD) party. – Montserrat Ruiz, deputy elected by the National Liberation party.