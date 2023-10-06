The European Union overcame its internal differences and managed to agree on the last step of the pact of rules to regulate migration. Germany demanded a special device for minors and families, while Italy criticized Berlin for financing NGOs that rescue boats with migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. However, the biggest dispute was which country should treat asylum seekers, since EU rules make the first country they arrive in responsible. How to address the migration crisis in Europe? We analyze it in this debate.

The Italian island of Lampedusa is just 145 kilometers from the coast of Tunisia and is also an intermediate point between Libya and mainland Italy, which is why it has historically been popular with migrants. Last October 3 marked 10 years since the first major migrant shipwreck in which 368 people died off the coast of that Italian island. The anniversary coincides with a surge in migration this year.

The Government of the far-right Giorgia Meloni affirms that nearly 124,000 migrants have arrived in her country this year, almost double that of the same period in 2022. But still far from the more than 180,000 who arrived throughout Europe in 2016, after the largest migratory wave.

An example of the increase in the migratory flow in 2023 is that, in mid-September, more than 7,000 migrants arrived in Lampedusa in just two days. This exceeded the capacity of the only reception center and even exceeded the number of inhabitants of the island, which is around 6,000.

With all this background, the bloc of 27 approved a system that makes asylum applications more difficult when migration is “massive” and “exceptional.” What does this new EU regulation consist of to manage the migration crisis? We address it with our guests:

– Borja Monreal Gainza, director of SIC4Change and specialist in immigration policy.

– Rafael Vilasanjuan, journalist and director of the Department of Global Analysis and Development of the Global Health Institute.