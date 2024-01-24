The United Kingdom's idea to deport migrants to Rwanda is one step away from being approved. In France, the new immigration law is also close to becoming a reality. And meanwhile, protests skyrocketed in Germany over the news that the extreme right wanted a mass expulsion of foreigners. In this edition of El Debate we address the immigration reforms that have taken place in different European countries, their causes and perspectives.

Protests revived this week in Germany and France due to the tightening of immigration policies. But they are not the only ones who are making reforms in this matter. After years of discussions, in December, the European Union agreed on a new regulation that is expected to have stricter border controls and facilitate sudden expulsions. This implies return migrants to their countries of origin before they apply for asylum in any territory of the European Union.

Given that some countries such as Hungary or Greece are the ones that receive the most foreigners due to their geographical proximity to the Middle East and Africa, the reform speaks of a mechanism of mandatory solidarity between all member countries. To distribute the number of migrants, the country that does not want to receive them must pay 20,000 euros for each of them. Meanwhile, in Germany, the media 'Correctiv' published that the country wanted to expel migrants en masse, as discussed in a secret meeting.

In the case of France, Emmanuel Macron's Government had the support of Marine Le Pen's far-right to approve a new immigration law in the National Assembly. The latest approved text restricts social benefits for undocumented foreigners and limits them according to the time they have been in France and whether they work or not. In addition, it revives the crime of illegal residence, which ceased to exist a few years ago in France and which allows foreigners to be fined up to 3,750 euros and even sent to jail.

Because of regulations like these, organizations like Amnesty International They criticize that the European Union as a whole, and particularly some countries, are affecting the right to asylum and increasingly treating migrants as criminals. Why is the European Union tightening its migration policies? Is this a victory for the extreme right that guarantees security and employment or a setback in the bloc's progressivism? We analyze it with our guests:

– Carlos Puente Martín, international analyst, lawyer, expert in political science and European law, and doctor in economic sciences cum laude.

– Cristina Fuentes, doctor in communication and migration, professor at the Rey Juan Carlos University and research coordinator at the PorCausa Foundation, a network of professionals that seeks to expand narratives about migration.