The former president of the United States, Donald Trump, announced that he will be a candidate for the nomination of the Republican Party to reach the White House again. An announcement that takes place two years before the elections, which augurs a long dispute over the validation of his party to reach the Presidency. Although many question whether it was time to make his decision public. What figure does Donald Trump represent for the Republican Party? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The situation for Trump’s candidacy announcement is complicated: he has several legal cases and investigations against him; the Republican Party did not have the sweeping performance expected in the midterm elections and within the same party there are discrepancies regarding the political figure represented by the ex-president.

In this edition of El Debate we ask ourselves, will Trump win the nomination? What need does the former president have to return to the White House? What is the political figure of Donald Trump in the Republican Party? We analyze it from the hand of our guests:

– John Polga-Hecimovich, political analyst and professor at the US Naval Academy

– Ivan Zapien, political analyst and partner at Hogan Lovells.