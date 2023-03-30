The Common Market of the South (Mercosur) celebrates 32 years of existence. The original idea of ​​this project was to become an economic union of countries that sought to generate greater competitiveness through integration. After three decades, the countries that started the project have remained united, but the differences between the members mean that the progress of the bloc is slow and the political events in the region have turned it into a political alliance that did not achieve its objectives through thoroughness.

What do these 32 years of Mercosur leave behind? What are your successes and failures? What future awaits the bloc? Why is it so difficult for Latin America to integrate? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with the help of our guests:

– Delia Flores, specialist in issues related to Mercosur and businesswoman in foreign trade, customs and international freight transport services.

– Ignacio Bartesaghi, director of the Institute of International Business of the Catholic University of Uruguay and doctor in International Relations.