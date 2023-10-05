The UN Security Council agreed to send an international force mission to Haiti. Initially, foreign police and military will be there for 12 months to combat the heavily armed gangs. But the news does not convince everyone in Haiti: the country still remembers the sexual abuse and diseases that came with the UN peacekeeping mission of 2004. Does the Caribbean country need a foreign force in the midst of its historic uptick in violence? ? We analyze it in this debate.

Haiti will once again have foreign soldiers and police on its territory. The UN Security Council approved a multinational support force, a year after Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry made the formal request for the international community to help combat the gangs, which control more than 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince.

The UN estimates that, so far this year, There have been more than 3,000 homicides, 1,500 kidnappings and more than 200,000 displaced people., half of them children. Henry has used the security crisis as a justification for not calling elections, as he claims that the violence must first be resolved in order to guarantee democracy.

Although the Security Council finally approved the multinational force, the United Nations clarifies that this is not a peace mission like those carried out in the country since 2004, criticized because some of its members sexually abused several women and brought cholera that killed to more than 10,000 people.

Unlike the previous ones, the UN does not lead this group, but Kenya does; the country has already promised that it will send 1,000 of its soldiers to fight alongside the Haitian police. Does Haiti need an international force to combat gangs? We address it with our guests:

– Joel Peña, expert in UN affairs, security and international law, doctor of law with orientation in public international law and professor at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the UNAM.

– Louis Jean-Pierre Loriston, Haitian doctor in political science.