The death of a young Iranian Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of the morality police sparked a series of protests throughout the Islamic Republic. Protests that began last September and, although little by little they have diminished, the demands of the citizens remain. What are the Iranians demanding and what has happened during these five months of discontent? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The response of the Iranian government has been with a strong hand: shots at the demonstrators, arrests and sentences to both prison and the death penalty. Some 16,000 people have been arrested during the demonstrations and an estimated 300 people have lost their lives in the streets, a figure that includes 41 minors. While it is difficult to know the number of injured, many are afraid to go to hospitals for fear of reprisals.

What has changed in Iran five months after the start of the demonstrations? What claims are upheld? What has the government given in? How are women currently in Iranian society? We analyze it in this program with the help of our guests:

– Katy Evoghli, DD Analyst. HH., Iranian activist and singer.

– Anahita Nassir, political scientist and expert on Iran.