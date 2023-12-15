Nayib Bukele's fight against gangs in El Salvador is his best-known policy. In Latin America, many presidential and local election candidates, especially on the right, have attempted to replicate their model in countries such as Ecuador, Paraguay, Argentina and Colombia; But on the other hand, Human Rights organizations denounce that the Salvadoran president's policies border on authoritarianism. What is the reason for the Bukele phenomenon in the region? We analyze it in this debate.

In 2023, several Guatemalan candidates affirmed that they would have a tough hand against crime in the Bukele style, as did Carlos Pineda and Sandra Torres; a discourse increasingly replicated by different political candidates in Latin American countries. Even the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, from the left, replicated some of the Salvadoran president's ideas and her prison authorities also seated hundreds of prisoners in their underwear, a scene previously seen in El Salvador.

What is it about Nayib Bukele that so many right-wing candidates use him as an example throughout Latin America? We talked about it with our guests:

– Fabio Enrique Pulido, professor of Legal Theory and Constitutional Law at the University of La Sabana and doctor in Philosophy of Law from the University of Buenos Aires.

– Francisco Martínez, consultant on socio-labor issues, advisor to the National Council for Sustainable Development, university professor of the Master's Degree in Public Policy at the University of El Salvador (UES) and union advisor.

– Ivan Briscoe, director of the Latin American and Caribbean Program at Crisis Group.