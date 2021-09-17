In the United States there are divided opinions after President Joe Biden’s request to make vaccination against Covid-19 mandatory for companies with more than 100 employees, between federal workers and the military. Many sectors see this imposition as a violation of their rights and freedoms. This discontent has been replicated in several European countries and even some nations in Latin America are already studying the possibility of imposing the controversial obligatory nature of vaccines.

In France, the vaccination requirement for employees in the health sector came into force on September 15, which led to a series of citizen demonstrations against the measure. There, there are already 3,000 health employees who have been suspended from their positions for not applying the vaccine.

Italy is also giving the debate in high levels of the Government for being the first democratic country that can demand that vaccination be mandatory. Even in Latin America, some governments also seek to impose the obligation.

Should getting vaccinated against Covid-19 be a mandatory measure? It is the theme that we analyze in this edition of The Debate with the help of our guests:

– Roxana Trejo, surgeon and master’s degree in Public Health

– Carlos Castillo Salgado, epidemiologist and professor of Epidemiology at the Department of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.

– And from the France 24 study we are accompanied by Carlos Torres, infectologist, pediatrician and teacher at the Universidad del Bosque in Bogotá.