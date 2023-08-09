Niger, a key Western ally in the fight against jihadist groups and attractive to the international market for its uranium wealth, is under threat of military intervention, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAO) warned after the coup. last July 26. However, the regional bloc has also tried, so far unsuccessfully, to promote dialogue with the Nigerien military junta. All in a region where anti-French sentiment, due to the colonialist past, has grown and the Russian presence through the Wagner militia is spreading.

The United Nations (UN), the Western powers and the democratic member states of ECOWAS, such as Nigeria, are calling on the junta to restore civilian rule in Niger, which was led by Mohamed Bazoum and which has been relatively successful in containing Islamist insurgents plaguing the Sahel.

The current political instability in Niger raises concerns. It is the world’s seventh largest producer of uranium, the most widely used fuel for nuclear power. The nation also pumps 20,000 barrels a day of oil, mostly from Chinese-led projects, and stands on the threshold of a big production increase via a new export pipeline to neighboring Benin.

Mali and Burkina Faso, members of ECOWAS and neighbors of Niger, could be behind the military coup, some experts say. Both countries have shunned Western allies since their own military seized power in coups in the past two years. And in the Nigerian case, they have vowed to defend the country’s new leaders from any attempt to overthrow them by force.

In this edition of El Debate, we will discuss what is behind the coup in Niger and the anti-colonialist sentiment that is gaining strength in parts of Africa, especially against France, of which many nations were colonies.

In addition, we will analyze what are the possibilities of ECOWAS deploying or not Armies in Nigerien territory. What is the most viable solution? A military intervention or a negotiated solution?