The world witnessed the images of the raid of Mar-a-lago, the country residence of former President Donald Trump in the state of Florida. There are several investigations that seek to investigate some of the former president’s behavior during his time in the White House and his stage as a businessman before entering politics. Why is the former US president being investigated? Could Trump go to jail for these processes? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The FBI and US authorities are trying to determine if Donald Trump took classified documents from the White House to his residence in Florida. The exmandatario described the fact as an “abuse of authority”. On the other hand, the Department of Justice is investigating a possible case of mishandling of confidential information.

Other ongoing investigations are related to the assault on the Capitol building that occurred on January 6, 2021 and the former president’s attempts to reverse the results of the presidential elections. On the January 6 insurrection, Trump faces multiple civil lawsuits; A federal judge denied Trump’s request to dismiss lawsuits brought by lawmakers and Capitol guards.

In the state of Georgia, Trump is being investigated for having called Secretary of State Brad Rafensperger with the aim of pressuring him to “find” the necessary votes to reverse his defeat in that state. Meanwhile, there is a civil investigation in New York against the former president over a decade of financial irregularities by ‘The Trump Organization’ to access credit.

Former President Trump has said that this is all part of a “witch hunt.” How true can it be? Are there dark political interests that seek to prevent Trump from running for the Presidency again in 2024? By refusing to testify and give information, would the former president be hiding something? Is there a risk that Donald Trump will go to prison? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– María Herrera, Doctor of Legal Sciences and president of the Hispanic Assembly of the Republican Party in the city of Miami.

– Daniel Lustig, lawyer, specialist in constitutional areas and federal law in the United States.