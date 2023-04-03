The hunt begins. The red colobus are monkeys that move with agility between the treetops, more than 40 meters high. The only way to catch them is with strategy, coordination and cooperation. Three qualities present in the chimpanzees of the Tai National Park, in the Ivory Coast. Each individual knows that he has a function. Some chase the monkeys to lead them to where the other companions, in charge of the ambush, are waiting.

A single chimpanzee is the one that ends up catching the colobus, but it has been a group effort and distribute the pieces of meat based on what each participant has contributed to the hunt. Even the most dominant male receives less meat than a young individual if he has played a more active role. This is fair. Isn’t the sense of justice exclusive to humans?

Justice is present in all societies. A four-year-old in any culture protests the unequal distribution of resources. The universality of fairness in humans and its rapid onset in development suggest that it is an evolutionary adaptation. Rather than simply being a cultural heritage, it has deeper roots in our biology. What context led us to develop it? The most accepted explanation is that we became a highly cooperative species, and for such a society to be maintained, it may be important that the benefits are distributed fairly.

Humans we are not the only animals that depend on cooperation to survive: wolves need to hunt in packs; the ants share the work between digging tunnels, looking for food and taking care of the queen; and meerkats take turns on watch to warn the group of the presence of predators. Therefore, it is not unreasonable to suggest that we could also share the sense of justice with other animals. In fact, philosophy takes centuries addressing this issue. Aristotle believed that without language this quality could not occur and, therefore, only humans had it.

Twenty years ago, this philosophical debate leapt into empirical research. In 2003 one of the the most famous studios on animal behavior that have been published to date, addressing precisely the sense of justice of monkeys. Frans de Waal, one of its authors, showed the experiment in a TED talk that had a great impact. The audience bursts out laughing at how easy it is to identify with the study subject.

Two capuchins are each in an adjoining cage, so they can see each other. In front of the cages there is a person with two bowls, one containing cucumber and the other containing grapes, the favorite fruit of these monkeys. Capuchins have been trained to do a task that consists of picking up a stone from the cage and handing it to the human. In return, they are awarded a food item from one of the bowls.

The first capuchin correctly hands over the stone, is given a piece of cucumber, and eats it. Next, his partner performs, but receives a grape for doing the same job. When the turn returns to the first and he receives another piece of cucumber, instead of eating it he throws it fiercely at the human, clearly showing dissatisfaction with the distribution of food. This behavior was interpreted as evidence that the monkeys reacted aversively to inequity.

From then on, a research field was opened that sought to replicate the experiment and expand it to other species. Several studies began to be published suggesting that the ratsthe crows, the cockatoos, dogs and other primates they are also sensitive to inequity and therefore possess the central physiological element of a sense of fairness.

However, other investigations have replicated these methodologies and have not obtained the same results. This is common in laboratory studies of animal behavior, since the samples are often small. Without going any further, in the study of capuchins only five females showed aversion behavior. For this reason, it is important not to be left alone with the striking news that fills the newspapers and to continue investigating the issue.

In turn, there is considerable controversy when it comes to interpreting the behavior of animals that reject the lowest quality item. Intuitively, we appeal to a sense of justice because we feel identified, but does the frustration really arise from the comparison with the partner? Or can there be another explanation?

Two opposing hypotheses that seek to provide answers predominate. On the one hand, the hypothesis of adversity in the face of inequality defends that there is social comparison. That if there were not another individual receiving better food for the same work, this behavior would not occur.

On the other hand, the hypothesis of social deception calls into question the sense of justice of animals. It suggests that they do not respond to inequality, but are simply disappointed in the human because they see that he could give him his favorite food and that is not the case. In other words, the frustration does not lie in a social comparison, but in comparing how they are treated with respect to how they could be. Currently, there is evidence that this hypothesis is not misguided. A recent example is the research carried out with macaques by researchers from the German Primatology Center. The dynamics of the study was similar to that of the previously described experiment, with the difference that sometimes it was a machine and not a human that selected and delivered the food.

The monkeys almost never refused food when fed by the machine, whereas they did so more than 20% of the time if fed by a human. According to the study authors, these results support the social deception hypothesis. Monkeys have no social expectations of a machine, and therefore cannot be disappointed. Rather, they had a positive relationship with the human conducting the experiment.

This study does not show that animals lack a sense of justice, since the conclusions that we can draw in laboratories are always limited. It is in freedom where the behavior of animals has greater authenticity. However, it does shed light on the debate. Among other things, it invites us to review the interpretation of the famous 2003 experiment, causing the arguments that use it to defend that monkeys have a sense of justice to lose strength.

