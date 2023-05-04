Behind closed doors and in the utmost secrecy, a round of talks led by the United Nations took place, in which 25 member states of this international organization met to address the situation in Afghanistan and “achieve a common understanding in the international community on the way to relate to the Taliban”, as mentioned by the UN spokesperson, Stephane Dujarric. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the details behind this summit.

The issues of concern regarding the situation in Afghanistan are human rights violations, the situation of Afghan women, terrorism, drug trafficking, and the political and social future of the country.

The Taliban was not invited to the meetings, as the UN does not recognize them as a representative of the Afghan government. However, what is the point of excluding them from the talks if they are the ones in control of the country? Despite this position, the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, was willing to open a door to dialogue with the Taliban, but criticized the situation of Afghan women.

Prior to the UN meeting, representatives of the Taliban group indicated that a meeting without taking it into account was ineffective and counterproductive. In addition, they clarified that one thing is the internal problems of the country and another is international aid.

Was the presence of the Taliban necessary in this meeting to understand the direction they want to give to Afghanistan? Does this attempt to establish a relationship between the international community, the UN and Afghanistan go through the recognition of the Taliban as a legitimate government? What will happen to Afghan women? What role do countries like Pakistan and China play in this equation? What is the future of Afghanistan with the unrecognized Taliban? We analyze it in El Debate together with our guests:

– Alejandro Álvarez, head of the Chair of Political Science at the University of Buenos Aires.

– Andrés de Castro García, deputy director of the General Gutiérrez Mellado University Institute.

– Manuel Rayran, professor and researcher at the Faculty of Finance, Government and International Relations of the Externado de Colombia University.