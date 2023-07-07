The meeting between the four presidents of the Mercosur countries leaves a big question: Is Uruguay increasingly distant from the South American bloc that it shares with Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay? The Uruguayan government published its own statement and President Luis Lacalle Pou did not sign the final document published by Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva, Alberto Fernández and Mario Abdo Benítez. What are the discrepancies between the Mercosur countries due to? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The point of contention is the Free Trade Agreement that Uruguay wants to have with China. Another major issue that was discussed was the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union, which these Latin Americans view with some suspicion due to the environmental restrictions that Europeans have regarding food imports. Will there be a trade pact? What will happen to Uruguay and Mercosur? We tackled it with the help of our guests:

– Nicolás Pose, professor and researcher in international political economy at the University of the Republic.

– Delia Flores, specialist in Mercosur and businesswoman in foreign trade, customs and international freight transport services.