Fighting returned to the separatist region of Nagorno Karabakh. On September 19, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry announced what it called an “anti-terrorist operation” and stated that its objective was to attack Armenia’s military positions there. However, for the Armenian Government it was an attempt at “ethnic cleansing.” The attack lasted more than 24 hours and left at least 200 dead. In this edition of El Debate we analyze the impact of the conflict in the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, especially for the civilian population.

Armed clashes returned to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh after nearly three years of the last war and the subsequent truce. It is a separatist territory that much of the world recognizes as part of Azerbaijan, although the majority of its inhabitants are ethnic Armenians.

After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the enclave declared its independence in 1991 and called itself the Republic of Artsakh.

Since then, it has had an autonomous government that relies to a greater extent on the political, economic and military support of Armenia.

What will happen then to thousands of people who are involved in the mass exodus?

Has the end of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh arrived? We analyze it with the help of our guests:

– Mammad Talibov, ambassador of Azerbaijan to Mexico.

– Aram Mouratian, executive director of the Armenian National Council of South America