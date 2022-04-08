The whole world was shaken and watched with terror by the images of the deaths of civilians in the city of Bucha, in the suburbs of kyiv. According to the Ukrainian authorities, about 300 bodies would have been buried in mass graves. This week, several world leaders called for the creation of an international investigative commission and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Bucha had “war crimes” that will be “recognized as genocide.” Russia has denied responsibility for the events.

The discovery of dozens of civilian bodies scattered in Bucha quickly provoked reactions at the international level and accusations against Russia and its president Vladimir Putin. Much of the international community described these murders as “war crimes that must be investigated.”

“The murder of civilians is a war crime and we must tirelessly investigate these crimes committed by the Russian armed forces,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who also assured that Putin and his supporters “will feel the consequences.”

Meanwhile, Russia has rejected the images, claiming they are the product of a hoax. “From what we’ve seen on video footage, you can’t trust them. Our Defense Ministry experts have identified signs of forgery,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who in his daily press conference called the find in Bucha a “monstrous set-up.”

War crimes by Russia or a setup to discredit the Kremlin? This is the topic that we address in this edition of El Debate together with our guests:

– Melina Torús, international analyst specializing in geopolitics, secretary of the Eurasia Department of the Institute of International Relations and coordinator of the Security and Defense Observatory at the Center for International Policy Studies of the Faculty of Social Sciences of the University of Buenos Aires.

– Juan Avilés, Emeritus Professor of Contemporary History at the National Distance Education University (UNED).