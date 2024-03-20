Javier Milei completed his first 100 days as president of Argentina. One of his economic successes has been to achieve, for the first time in 12 years, that State expenses are less than income. But this comes at the cost of harsh cuts in social investment, such as reducing pensions and transportation subsidies. A government of lights and shadows? Liberal for the economic and conservative for the political? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has completed his first 100 days in office, marking a significant milestone in the country's history. His rise to power has been accompanied by a series of economic measures that have generated debate and polarization in Argentine society.

One of Milei's most notable achievements in this period has been the management to achieve a fiscal surplus, something that has not been seen in Argentina for more than a decade. For the first time in 12 years, State expenditures have been less than revenues, representing a major change in the country's economic direction. However, this success has been accompanied by harsh austerity measures, especially in the area of ​​social investment.

The cuts in social assistance programs, such as pensions and transportation subsidies, have generated controversy and protests in various sectors of society. Although these measures have contributed to balancing public finances, they have also generated tensions and unrest among affected citizens.

Milei's Government presents itself as a combination of liberal economic policies and conservative political positions. This approach has raised questions about the direction the country will take in the coming years and how it will affect the daily lives of Argentines.

How have these 100 days of Milei been for Argentina and what path do they mark from now on? We discussed it in this debate with our guests:

– Francisco Monti, national deputy for the Unión Cívica Radical party.

– Nicolás Mayoraz, national deputy for the ruling party La Libertad Avanza.