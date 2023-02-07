Last November, a program that was considered an important step in the advancement of artificial intelligence debuted. This is ‘ChatGPT’, a virtual robot that answers all kinds of questions: it can perform written tasks and converse fluently in up to 100 languages. The tool already causes admiration, but also fear in various sectors of society. What are your risks? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Despite the errors, the capacity and potential of ‘ChatGPT’ is enormous and with a tendency to improve. But many already consider it a real threat for being a very convincing imitation of human communication. In essence, what used to be a person expressing himself can now be a robot that speaks and argues artificially.

Why does ‘ChatGPT’ represent a threat to certain sectors? What benefits can it bring to the development of artificial intelligence? What is your potential? Could it be a danger to Google’s hegemony as a provider of information on the Internet? Does it put creativity and learning at risk? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate with our guests:

– Ana Paula Rumualdo, director of the digital technologies area at Hogan Lovells Mexico.

– Samir Stefan, Digital Transformation Consultant and CEO of Techcetera.