Haiti, a nation already plagued by political instability and poverty, faces a new challenge: the growing threat of gangs, while its interim prime minister, Ariel Henry, becomes embroiled in a murky episode of political intrigue and national security. . What is happening in Haiti? Do the gangs also want to take political power? What awaits Ariel Henry? We analyze it in this edition of El Debate.

Chaos recently broke out in Haiti when interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry embarked on a trip to Kenya in an attempt to strengthen national security through an agreement with the African country. However, the agreement was hampered by the government's lack of control over vast areas of the country, where gangs exert strong control.

According to reports from the International Crisis Group, the gangs, which control approximately 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, have consolidated their power in recent times. This recent spike in violence peaked when gangs carried out a series of attacks, including the takeover of two prisons and an attempted assault on Toussaint Louverture International Airport.

The situation becomes even more worrying with the temporary disappearance of Ariel Henry for four days, only to reappear in Puerto Rico. Reports indicate that the Dominican Republic, the only country bordering Haiti, denied entry, raising questions about the security and legitimacy of the interim government.

Amid uncertainty and turmoil, it is essential to understand the complex political and social dynamics that are shaping Haiti's destiny at this crucial moment in its history. Are gangs seeking to seize political power in Haiti? Will Ariel Henry resign to restore stability or fight for the nation's security? We discussed it with our guests:

– Paul Arcelin, writer and political analyst, former Haitian ambassador to the Dominican Republic and who was part of the movement that overthrew the then Haitian president Jean-Bertrand Aristide in 2004.

– Jean-Marie Théodat, dean of the geography faculty at La Sorbonne.