President Joe Biden revived US consular activities with Cuba, reactivated direct flights to various cities on the island and suspended the $1,000 per quarter limit on remittances. In the case of Venezuela, Washington relaxed some sanctions, giving permission to the multinational ‘Chevron’ to negotiate future oil activities with the country. Now Biden hopes to revive the dialogues between socialism and the opposition through these concessions.

In this edition of El Debate we talk about the turn of the United States’ policy towards Cuba and Venezuela together with our guests: – Julio M. Shiling, Republican strategist, political scientist and director of Patria de Martí. – Lawrence J. Gumbiner, political analyst, Democratic strategist and international consultant.

