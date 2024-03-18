With great success and an extraordinary call, DEBATE Group made the event “100 signatures, Meetup, Let's Talk About Mexico of the Future” where he gathered leaders of opinion and managers of the media with the Sinaloan political class, it was a great exercise in feedback, exchange of ideas and public relations.

The affintry and executive president of Grupo EL DEBATE, Luis Javier Salido Next to the general editor, Andrea Mirandawelcomed the attendees in which were the leaders of opinion, columnists, cartonistas of this publishing house, as well as the State governor, municipal presidents, politiciansclergy and candidates.

Among the attendees were the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya; the president of the State Congress, Ricardo Madrid; the municipal president of Culiacán, Jose Peñuelas; Father Esteban Robles; deputy Sergio Mario Arredondo; Senator Mario Zamora; and the secretaries Enrique Díaz of Finance and Javier Gaxiola Coppel of Economy.

There were also Morena's Senate candidates Imelda Castro and Enrique Inzunza; from the Citizen Movement, Miguel Vicente; as well as candidates for mayor of Culiacán such as Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil from Morena and Erika Sánchez from the PRI; by Ahome Gerardo Vargas Landeros.

Likewise, there were those seeking federal deputies such as Jesús Ibarra de Morena; Noé Heredia of the PRI; and Héctor García Fox from Movimiento Ciudadano. The candidates for local councils María Teresa Guerra for Morena and Gladys Obeso of the Frente, as well as the president of the PRI, Paola Gárate.

To the important event he organized THE DEBATE of the “100 signatures, Meetup, Let's Talk About Mexico of the Future” Members of the state's business families such as Juan Manuel Ley Jr, José Ignacio De Nicolas and members of the media such as Arturo Ramos attended, to mention the best known.

In fact, one of the photographs that caught the most attention was the table where the executive president of EL DEBATE, Luis Javier Salido, was accompanied by Governor Rubén Rocha, Juan Manuel Ley, Juan de Dios Gámez, Enrique Díaz, Ricardo Madrid, Javier Gaxiola, Ismael Bello and Jose Peñuelas.

After the welcome, who also spoke was the governor of the state, Rubén Rocha Moya, who recognized EL DEBATE as one of the most important media in Mexico and congratulated the Salido family for building a structure with such good results in an industry. very competitive.

Another interesting fact is that Governor Rocha recalled that he collaborated as a columnist for this publishing house. By the way, a server had the opportunity to take over that space and later, we had the honor of writing daily in the space of the great journalist Martín Mendoza. to whom we always have great respect and admiration.

So from this space we send all our thanks to the executive president of EL DEBATE, Luis Javier Salido and our general editor, Andrea Miranda for their trust and support. It is a true honor to be part of this leading national information medium. Congratulations

Political Memory. “Journalism is the best job in the world”: Gabriel García Márquez.

