The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced his intention to run for re-election and remain in the White House for four more years. The leader seems to have no rival within the Democratic Party, while on the Republican side, former President Donald Trump sounds like the potential candidate, but Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are also fighting for that nomination. And although the US president’s announcement was not surprising, it has generated all kinds of reactions.

Will the electoral contest between Joe Biden and Donald Trump be repeated? What do four more years of the Biden government in the United States mean for issues such as migration, the war in Ukraine and the relationship with Latin America? What balance can be made of the Biden Administration today? We take a look at President Joe Biden’s re-election bid in conversation with our guests:

– JP Carroll, Republican strategist and analyst for national security and inclusive governance at the Joseph Rainey Center for Public Policy.

– Aníbal Romero, Democratic strategist and immigration lawyer.