The Hamas attack on Israel occurred in the midst of the agreement being negotiated by Saudi Arabia and the Israeli Government to normalize their relations. A move with which the Saudis want to establish themselves as hegemony in the region and add allies against another of the great powers: Iran. But the impact of the conflict goes beyond the Middle East. How does political chess change in the Middle East and the world after this war? We discuss it in this edition of El Debate.

The war between Israel and Hamas goes far beyond these two actors. Once the Islamist group attacked the Israelis, the United States reiterated its military support for one of its historical allies and sent ships and fighter planes to Israel, as well as the largest American aircraft carrier.

This war may also have consequences on the geopolitics of the Arab world. The Hamas attack came at a time when Saudi Arabia, one of the regional powers that has always supported the idea of ​​a Palestinian state, is negotiating an agreement to normalize relations with Israel, broken since 2016. For this reason, the United States and Israel has pointed out that Iran could have supported Hamas, since it would be one of the beneficiaries if that diplomacy does not return. However, Iran denies this.

Another important player in the Middle East is Türkiye. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the attacks from both sides, but said what the Israelis are doing is a massacre.

What can happen then in the Middle East after this war? Will Saudi Arabia continue on its path of approaching Israel to counterbalance Iran’s nuclear power in the region or will it return to unilateral support for the Palestinians? Will the political chess of the Arab world change? How does this conflict impact global geopolitics? We analyze it together with our guests:

– Marcelo Kisilevski, journalist and lecturer specialized in Middle Eastern issues and tourist guide in Israel.

– Mauricio Jaramillo Jassir, international analyst and professor of international relations at the Universidad del Rosario.