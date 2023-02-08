Brazil faces deep political polarization. After four years under the command of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro, the left returned to power with Luiz Inácio ‘Lula’ da Silva. Although he has been in charge of the Executive for less than two months, ‘Lula’ has already faced several storms, such as the assault on the Plaza de los Tres Poderes by Bolsonaristas on January 8 and the denunciations of a senator, who affirms that Bolsonaro tried to give a coup d’état to remain in command.

In this chapter of El Debate we take stock of the political situation in Brazil with the help of our guests: – Carol Proner, lawyer and policy analyst, professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro. – Paulo Moura, journalist and political scientist.

